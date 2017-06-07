US Senate presses Trump to move Israel embassy

Washington

The US Senate has called on President Donald Trump to move the US embassy in the occupied Palestinian lands to Jerusalem al-Quds, a controversial campaign pledge that he has failed to fulfill so far.

Senators voted 90-0 on Monday night to approve a resolution that marked the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six Day War and urged Trump to uphold the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, which required then-President Bill Clinton to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv. “Jerusalem should remain the undivided capital of Israel in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are protected,” the measure stated, while advocating a two-state solution for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the resolution’s chief sponsor said its bipartisan passing showed “the United States’ commitment to standing by our Israeli friends.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the left-leaning pro-Israel group J Street also hailed the resolution.—Agencies