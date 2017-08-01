US Senate asks Trump to use carrot and stick ties with Pakistan

Washington

The US Senate is urging the Trump ad-ministration to use a combination of sanction threats and offers of a long-term partnership to persuade Pakistan to stop “supporting Afghan insur-gents”.

An amendment to the US National Defence Authorisation Act 2018 also suggests strictly conditioning further US military, economic and govern-ance assistance programmes for Afghanistan upon measurable progress in achieving the benchmarks for implementing necessary institutional re-forms, especially those related to anti-corruption, financial transparency and the rule of law.

Senator John McCain, who moved the amendment, chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, and his legislative moves often get through Congress.

The section on Pakistan wants the US administration to “pursue an inte-grated civil-military strategy” that would achieve Washington’s strategic objectives by “imposing graduated diplomatic, military and economic costs on Pakistan as long as it continues to provide support and sanctuary to terrorist and insurgent groups, including the Taliban and the Haqqani network”.

The amendment suggests “simultaneously outlining the potential benefits of a long-term US-Pakistan strategic partnership that could result from the cessation by Pakistan of support for all terrorist and insurgent groups and constructive role in bringing about a peaceful resolution of the con-flict in Afghanistan”.

The proposed legislation emphasises the need for intensifying US re-gional diplomatic efforts, working through flexible frameworks for re-gional dialogue together with Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, India, Tajiki-stan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and other nations. Such efforts should aim to promote political reconciliation in Afghanistan by advancing re-gional cooperation on issues such as border security, intelligence sharing, counternarcotics, transportation and trade, says the amendment which was moved in the Senate on Friday, but its text was released on Saturday.

The amendment also allows government to prevent the Taliban from us-ing force to overthrow the Afghan government and reduce the Taliban’s control of the Afghan population.

The proposed legislation calls for strengthening the Afghan security forces and provides authorisation for using US forces to target militants of the Haqqani network, the Taliban and others.

On July 14, the US House of Representatives adopted three legislative amendments seeking tougher conditions for reimbursement of defence funding to Pakistan.

The amendments require Pakistan to make satisfactory progress in the fight against terrorism if it wants to continue receiving the US assistance. Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher and Ted Poe, who moved the three amendments, have also sponsored a resolution that seeks to declare the country a state sponsor of terrorism.—INP