US seeks to renegotiate S.Korea free trade deal

Seoul

The United States formally declared it wants to renegotiate its free trade agreement with South Korea, as the world’s biggest economy seeks to redraw the global commerce system in its favour under President Donald Trump.

Trump railed against trade agreements on the campaign trail, blaming them for the loss of American jobs as he courted support from working class voters, while supporters say that removing barriers to business increases prosperity overall.

He has already pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a proposal led by the Obama administration to create the world’s biggest trade pact, which was signed in February last year but never went into force.—APP