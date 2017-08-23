US seeks Pakistan’s help to bring peace in Afghanistan, envoy tells COAS

A day after Donald Trump accused Pakistan of ‘harbouring terrorists’, US ambassador David Hale sought on Wednesday Islamabad’s help to resolve the crisis in war-torn Afghanistan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Hale called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ ion Rawalpindi to brief him on the new US policy on Afghanistan and South Asia. “The ambassador said that the US valued Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and is seeking cooperation from Pakistan to resolve the Afghan issue,” the military’s media wing said in a statement. Unveiling the US’ new Afghanistan and South Asia strategy, Trump questioned Pakistan’s role in dealing with certain militant outfits, particularly the Afghan Taliban and its affiliated group, the Haqqani network.The conflict that began in October 2001 as a hunt for the 9/11 attackers has turned into a vexed effort to keep Afghanistan’s divided and corruption-hindered democracy alive amid a brutal Taliban insurgency.

Related