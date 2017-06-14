US secures release of its citizen Warmbier from N Korea

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

America has succeeded in getting release of his citizen Mr Otto Warmbier who was detained by North Korea recently. This incident had further deteriorated already much soured ties between United States and North Korea. The US Secretary of State Mr Tillerson in his statement in Washington Tuesday posted on this scribe’s Facebook says: At the direction of the President, Donald J. Trump, the Department of the State has secured release of Otto warmbier from North Korea. Mr Warmbier is en route to United States where he will be reunitd with his family. It further says: The Department of State continues to have discussions with North Korea regarding three other UN citizens reported detained. “Out of respect for the privacy of Mr Warmbier and his family, we have no further comment on Mr Warmbier”, the statement concludes.