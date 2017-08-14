US-Saudi joint exercise concludes

Riyadh

US-Saudi ground forces on Thursday concluded their joint exercise “Earnest Leader 2017” in Tabuk, which aimed to develop and strengthen military relations, plans and programs between the two countries.

The joint exercise was held in the presence of Maj. Gen. Dhafer bin Ali Al-Shehri, commander of the Northwest Region, and Deputy Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Terrence McKenrick.

“We are very pleased with what we have seen between the interaction of our personnel and the U.S. personnel, enhancing their relationships,” said Al-Shehri during his closing statements.

“We are also very happy to see the spirit of cooperation between all participants and the lessons learned that were gained from this exercise.”

“The successful execution of this exercise is a testament to the Royal Saudi Land forces, the United States Army, planners.—Agencies