US-Russia military talks converge on vital goals for Syria

Washington

U.S.-Russian talks on their separate fights against the Islamic State group are improving and becoming more frequent, American officials said, with each side trading information in real time and even outlining some of their strategic objectives in the months ahead. The progress dispels the notion that ties between the former Cold War foes are “frozen.”

In the discussions, Russia has made clear its counterterrorism priority in Syria is retaking the ancient city of Palmyra, officials said. The U.S. is determined to pressure IS’ headquarters in Raqqa.

The closer contacts have developed despite the former Cold War foes’ bitter accusations against one another over the devastation in Aleppo and Moscow’s claim that relations are now “frozen on all practical levels.”

The confidential military discussions aren’t focusing on the two countries’ opposing positions in Syria’s civil war, where Russia is fighting alongside the government and the United States has backed rebel groups, officials said.

But U.S. officials with knowledge of the ongoing conversations are crediting both sides with putting aside much of the public animosity, which has included Washington’s accusations of Russian war crimes in Aleppo and Moscow’s charges of American support for terrorist groups such as al-Qaida.—Agencies