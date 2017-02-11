US refuses visa to Haideri

Islamabad

The US Embassy has not issued visa to Deputy Chairman of the Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri denying him the opportunity to attend a UN sponsored event in New York.

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate was scheduled to travel to US as head of a two-member delegation that included Senator Lt-General (Retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi. The delegation was to attend Inter Parliamentary Hearings at UN headquarters in New York on February 13-14, 2017.

To protest the non-issuance of visa, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has cancelled the visit of the delegation.

The Chairman has further directed that no Senate delegation will visit US unless an explanation to the delay in issuance of visa to the Deputy Chairman is given by the US government/embassy in Pakistan.

He has decided that no delegation, member of US Congress or diplomat of US will be welcomed by the Senate of Pakistan, Senate Standing Committees and the Senators in their official capacity till this issue is resolved.—INP