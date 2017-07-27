US recognizes Pak sacrifices in fight against terrorism: NSA

Washington

The United States has recognized sacrifices of the people and armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism. This was stated by US National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster in a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. He expressed his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan on the deaths in the suicide blast in Lahore.

The Finance Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, fully supported by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and all the armed forces, Pakistan is strongly committed to defeating the menace of terrorism. He said that it is Pakistan’s national resolve. He stressed that the civil and military leadership is committed to not allowing Pakistan’s soil to be used against any other country.

In this regard, the Finance Minister also referred to the meeting of General Bajwa with US Commander in Afghanistan, Gen. John Nicholson, on Monday, and said that it was very useful and productive. The Finance Minister said the civil and military leadership is committed to defeating the menace of terrorism and not allowing Pakistan’s soil to be used against any other country.—INP