US ready to help Turkish forces in Syria

Washington

The US-led coalition fighting the IS group is prepared to support Turkish forces battling the fighters in northern Syria, a US military official said Wednesday.

Turkey has asked for such assistance from the coalition but none has been forthcoming so far.

Colonel John Dorrian, speaking via video conference from Baghdad, said support will be offered.

“I can confirm for you that those discussions have been happening and the Turks are aware of some of the things that might be in store,” Dorrian said, declining to provide further details. Turkish forces have been engaged for several weeks in deadly fighting against the IS group to retake the Syrian city of Al-Bab.

But despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s requests, coalition planes have not been deployed to directly help the Turks.—AFP