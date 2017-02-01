US raises alarm at UN over Iran missile test

United Nations

The United States on Wednesday raised alarm at the United Nations over Iran’s test-firing of a medium range missile, calling it “absolutely unacceptable,” after Tehran warned the United States against fuelling tensions.

The row comes against a backdrop of already strained relations between Washington and the Islamic republic over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries.

“We have confirmed that Iran did have a medium-size missile launch testing on January 29, on Sunday. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Haley told reporters following a closed-door council meeting.

The ambassador accused Iran of trying to convince the world that “they are being nice” before adding: “I will tell the people across the world that is something we should be alarmed about.” “The United States is not naive. We are not going to stand by. You will see us call them out,” warned Haley.—Agencies