US to push for lower trade gap in NAFTA talks

Washington

The United States said it would work to shrink trade deficits with Canada and Mexico in talks to renegotiate the landmark 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Trump administration has focused on boosting domestic manufacturing while cutting trade deficits—which it sees as damaging to the economy—a move that risks undoing the free trade efforts of prior administrations. The US Trade Representative said that when NAFTA talks begin next month, Washington also will seek to lower trade barriers for produce and industrial goods—while eliminating subsidies US officials say are unfair in trade with the two neighboring nations. “President Trump continues to fulfill his promise to renegotiate NAFTA to get a much better deal for all Americans,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement. “Too many Americans have been hurt by closed factories, exported jobs, and broken political promises.” USTR released the NAFTA negotiating objectives as required prior to the start of the talks, which will be held under a pressing political timeline due to elections next year in the US and Mexico.—Agencies