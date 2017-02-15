US president’s policy shift on Palestine nonsensical: PLO

Ramalla, Palestine

A senior member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) has lashed out at US President Donald Trump for his swift policy shift from Washington’s decades-long support for a so-called two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This does not make sense,” PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi told media on Wednesday, adding, “This is not a responsible policy and it does not serve the cause of peace.”

“They cannot just say that without an alternative,” she added. A senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Washington would no longer insist on a “two-state solution” to the Israel-Palestine conflict, but would support whatever the two sides agree to.

“A two-state solution that does not bring peace is not a goal that anybody wants to achieve,” the official said, adding, “Peace is the goal, whether that comes in the form of a two-state solution if that is what the parties want, or something else if that is what the parties want.—Agencies