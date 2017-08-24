US opposes threat to Iraqi territotial solidity: US

Baghdad

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis on Wednesday told Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi that Washington rejects any action that could threaten Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Mattis arrived in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday morning for an unannounced visit. Mattis met with al-Abadi at the latter’s Baghdad office where the two men discussed means of “enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of military training and armament and the war on terrorism,” according to a statement issued by al-Abadi’s office. “The U.S. supports the maintenance of Iraq’s unity and rejects any action aimed at dividing or destabilizing it,” the statement quoted Mattis as saying.

From Baghdad, the U.S. defense secretary is expected to fly to Erbil, administrative capital of northern Iraq’s Kurdish regional administration.—Agencies