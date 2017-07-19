US Navy test-fires anti-drone laser gun

Washington

The US Navy says it has successfully tested the world’s first laser gun system designed to target drones and “a variety” of other targets. Dubbed the Laser Weapons System (LaWS), the gun was recently tested by the amphibious transport ship USS Ponce against a mock enemy drone, CNN reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the massive amount of energy released from the weapon was able to down the drone by setting its wing on fire.

The Navy claims that on paper the LaWS is capable of moving at the speed of light, around 50,000 times faster than an incoming intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“It operates in an invisible part of the electromagnetic spectrum so you don’t see the beam, it doesn’t make any sound, it’s completely silent and it’s incredibly effective at what it does,” said Lieutenant Cale Hughes, a laser weapons system officer.

The $40 million weapon is operated by three people and only needs a supply of electricity that comes from its generator.—Agencies