US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in Arabian Gulf

Dubai

A US Navy guided-missile destroyer fired a warning flare toward an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel coming near it in the Arabian Gulf, an American official said on Wednesday, the latest tense naval encounter between the two countries.

The incident happened Monday as the vessel attempted to draw closer to the USS Mahan despite the destroyer trying to turn away from it, said Lt. Ian McConnaughey, a spokesman for the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet. The “Mahan made several attempts to contact the Iranian vessel by bridge-to-bridge radio, issuing warning messages.—AP