US must lead fight against poverty

Asfand Bhutto

Islamabad

The US, considering itself as the champion of the human rights and values, has committed

multiple violations against humanity for ages and always preferred the use of force against any state’s territorial integrity in order to sway dominance. Dropping nuclear bombs on Japan, storming Afghanistan in the name of fighting terrorism and invading Iraq on the pretext of WMDs reveal the catastrophic violations. The US has failed to protect the human rights, exterminate terrorism, eradicate poverty and ignorance, halt violence against women and promote peace and harmony in the world. It has rather become an intervening State. For ages, it has been intervening in the internal affairs of various States particularly the Middle Eastern countries allegedly fostering rhetoric to protect the humanity against violence. Had America focused on eliminating poverty and ignorance from the world, a visible prosperity would have been witnessed around the globe. According to a recent report from Brown University, the US has outlaid an amount of nearly $5 trillion on the war in the Middle East since 2001. The outlay is greater than the combined GDP of 31 Latin American and Caribbean countries. With that hefty amount, poverty and hunger could have been rooted out from Ethiopia, Somalia and other crippling African States. US haemorrhaging war on terrorism in Afghanistan has not also rendered productive results rather escalated tension in the region. The people now drastically need a positive vision of a better world. The US must lead the fight against poverty, ignorance and repression with same determination and commitment as it does on war against terrorism.