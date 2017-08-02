US media sees Nawaz ouster not helpful to democracy

Washington

The American media has described ouster of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as not a good omen for democracy and Pakistan, highlighting the fact that no prime minister has ever completed its public mandate in the country’s 70 years of history.

One of the US leading newspapers The Washington Post in a report titled why Sharif’s ouster is dangerous for Pakistan, said the verdict weakens the country’s democracy. The report stated that Nawaz Sharif was not given the “benefit of a legal trial”, and was punished on the findings of an investigative panel.

It was observed by the report that Nawaz Sharif was found guilty on a “technicality unrelated to the Panama Papers”, a reference to the issue on the basis of which the case had been filed against him. The report said that no elected prime minister ever completed a full term and that when Nawaz Sharif won the 2013 general election, it was the first peaceful transition of power from one elected government to another. Nawaz Sharif has been sent home not because of Panama case, but because. “he failed to be sadiq and ameen, or truthful and trustworthy,”the Washington Post report said.

In an opinion piece by US-based Bloomberg news service said that Nawaz Sharif’s ouster is a bad news. It said again a democratic mandate “appears to have been shown to be of no account”. The Bloomberg also stated that the former prime minister was not found guilty of corruption per se, but for violating Articles 62 and 63 of country’s Constitution, which demand that members of parliament be sadiq and ameen.

The Bloomberg report said that Nawaz Sharif’s defeat was a bad news for Pakistan, where democracy seems constantly to struggle to take root.—APP