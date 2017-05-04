US to maintain friendly ties with all world States: Trump

Global Policy Interview

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

President Donald J. Trump has said that he has set new directions for promoting US relations with world countries keeping in view the coming tough politico-economic times. In fact America is worried about the collapsing inter-state relations in various parts of the globe. It needs a closer cooperative recipe to heal the ‘political ailments’, he asserted.

In his exclusive phonic interview with Daily Pakistan Observer here from Washington D. C. the President said that from day first he had taken up his pen to write building a new cooperative world in league with all other nations in the East, West, North and South. We are here to build, not to unmake ours or others mutual relations, he commented.

Replying a question the President sounding very confident said that to make a New America is his top presidential obligation. He believes in team work whether at American level or on global level. His political grooming is different from his predecessors. I am the first American President who prepared myself to have talks with hither-to alienated North Korea. The region is of high importance for us. If we can make friendly ties with Cuba, whey can’t we rejuvenated our relations with North Korea.

Answering another question the American President said: ‘Yes, Mr Kim Il Sung seems more ardent to have an opening for talks with us. I am esponding positively. Our new pattern of relations with the Korean peninsula would widen the scope of creative ties with that entire region including Peoples’ Republic of China.

“I appreciate working relations of Beijing with New Delhi. But a lot more is required as Asia has other problems which are unsolved. But I am very confident that those issues could also be solved with mutual understanding and comprehension. I am always optimistic about political and human issue. I have a will to establish global peace in agreement with other nations.

President Donald J. Trump, replying a query, stressed that Pakistan is the premier ally of the United States since the time of its inception. “We cannot leave Pakistan and the people of Pakistan alone in any situation and circumstance. We shall walk hand in hand practically. Government and the people of Pakistan certainly stand by us not on the cost of others”, he added.

About India the President said that our relations are progressing towards optimistic goals, but we shall not allow any country to encroach upon their interests. Our view is not regional, we are a global power and as such we have had to keep good working ties with all other nations.