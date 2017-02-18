US-led coalition airstrikes kill 11 civilians in Raqqah

Beirut

A monitoring group says nearly a dozen civilians have lost their lives when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting Daesh in Syria carried out airstrikes near the country’s Daesh-held northern city of al-Raqqah.

The strike targeted Tishrin farmland, which lies approximately 20 kilometers west of the provincial capital city of al-Raqqah, on Friday, the Britain-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The observatory said nine people were killed and several others injured in the aerial attack, noting that the death toll could rise as some of those injured in the airstrike are in critical condition. There is a child among the deceased.

Additionally, a woman and her child were killed as US-led military aircraft struck an area in the city of al-Thawrah, also known as al-Tabqah and situated approximately 55 kilometers west of Raqqah.

Raqqah, on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by the Takfiri terrorists in March 2013, and was proclaimed the center for most of the terrorists’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

The attack is not the first US-led airstrikes to result in civilian casualties.—Agencies