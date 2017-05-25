US-KSA deal

The signing of $110b arms deal between the US and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could release some domestic pressure from President Trump as he is already under lime light for firing FBI director James Comey and fresh probe by the Congress. A $350b agreement spanning over 10 years, out of which $110b will take effect immediately will work to strengthen US-Saudi security relationship.

President Trump next stop on his first foreign trip is Israel. Prime Minister Bajnamin Netanyahu has already welcomed Trump with open arms but on the other hand Israel is also very sceptical of the US-Saudi defence deal as Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz stated “ Saudi Arabia is a hostile country and we must ensure that Israel’s qualitative military edge is preserved.”

In June 2009 President Obama made Riyadh as his first stop in Middle East with aim to engage Saudi leadership in new Israel-Palestine peace effort but King Abdullah spurn the offer. Now President Trump is once again pushing for what he called as ‘ultimate peace deal’ between Israel and Palestine. But Trump has not laid down any clear roadmap on how to achieve it. Due to vagueness of his policy statement the critics have termed it more symbolic than substantive because US is Israel’s most important ally, providing it with more than $3b annually in economic and defence aid.

MUHAMMAD MUNIR

Islamabad

Related