US jobs growth slows

New York

US businesses added 156,000 jobs in December in the last release of key economic data before Donald Trump is sworn in as US president. The number of jobs created fell from an upwardly revised 204,000 in November and came in below market expectations of 175,000 new roles.

The jobless rate edged up last month to 4.7% from 4.6%. Mr Trump, who takes office on 20 January, has pledged to create 25 million jobs over 10 years. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the annual rate of wage growth accelerated in December to 2.7%.—Agencies