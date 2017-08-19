US, Japan vow to boost defence cooperation with India

Washington

The US and Japan have agreed to advance their multilateral security and defence cooperation with countries like India, South Korea and Australia, amidst China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

“We will cooperate to advance trilateral and multilateral security and defence cooperation with other partners in the region, notably India, Republic of Korea, Australia, and other southeast Asian countries,” US secretary of state Rex Tillerson told reporters at a news conference here with Defence Secretary James Mattis.

The news conference was also jointly addressed by Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono and defence minister Itsunori Onodera. “With ROK (South Korea), Australia, India and Southeast Asian countries, we will promote more than ever before cooperation in security and defence,” Kono said in Japanese which was translated into English.

The four top officials were interacting with reporters after the newly launched US-Japan two plus two dialogue.

“The ministers highlighted ongoing Alliance efforts to advance trilateral and multilateral security and defence cooperation with other partners in the region, notably the Republic of Korea, Australia, India and Southeast Asian countries,” a joint statement issued after the meeting said.

According to the joint statement, the ministers strongly encourage China to take decisive measures to urge North Korea to change its course of action.—INP