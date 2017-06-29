US, India ignore ground realities

DESPITE high hopes that Indians had pinned on Trump-Modi meeting, there were no major announcements after their hug at White House except that the United States would provide $366m worth of a transport carrier to India, along with a separate purchase of 20 drones. However, there were some consolations for India as the United States slapped sanctions on Kashmir freedom fighter group Hizbul Mujahideen ahead of the meeting between leaders of the two countries and also joined chorus with New Delhi in urging Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries.

The United States and India, being two independent states, are entitled to take measures to boost their ties but this should not be done at the denial of rights and acknowledgement of genuine and just concerns of other countries. While urging Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not allowed to be used against others, Washington ignored comprehensive dossiers shared by Pakistan confirming India’s interference in internal affairs of Pakistan and misuse of Afghan soil for sponsoring terrorist activities in Balochistan, Karachi and KP. Washington also did not take into account what condemned RAW agent and serving naval officer Jadhav repeatedly confessed to have done in Pakistan to destabilise the country. It is also regrettable that while the United States imposed sanctions on HM, there was no mention of legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination and state-sponsored terrorism against them aimed at stifling their voice for freedom. It seems the United States is slaughtering justice, fairplay and international law at the altar of commercial interests. However, one hopes India would pay heed to clear reference to Kashmir in the joint statement, which called on all nations to resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law. The US acknowledges Kashmir as a dispute and it is time to implement its oft-repeated desire to mediate for its just resolution in accordance with wishes of Kashmiri people.

Related