US hits European investment banks with toxic debt penalties

Zurich/Frankfurt

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have been hit with a combined penalty of more than $12 billion over the sale of US toxic debt, further hampering two of Europe’s leading investment banks as they struggle with weak earnings. The penalties stem from an initiative launched by US President Barack Obama to pursue banks for selling sub-prime debt without warning of the risks, a practice that led to the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $5.2 billion in a deal with US authorities and the penalty is likely to push it to a second consecutive annual loss. The payment, to settle claims it misled investors when selling mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is split into two parts. It will first pay $2.48 billion and later provide $2.8 billion over five years to offset the impact on consumers, the bank said. That news came after Deutsche Bank agreed to a total $7.2 billion settlement for its pooling and sale of toxic mortgage securities, the settlement also divided in a similar manner.—Agencies