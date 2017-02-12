US helping in preserving AFCP sites: Grace

Staff Reporter

U.S. Consul General Grace Shelton moderated a session on “Cultural Heritage and Preservation in Pakistan and South Asia” at the eighth Karachi Literature Festival on Saturday, Panelists included Dr. Matthew Cook of North Carolina Central University, Heritage Foundation’s YasmeenLari, U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation(AFCP) expert Dr. Laura Tedesco, and renowned classical dancer and activist Ms. SheemaKermani.

Consul General Shelton noted that the AFCPwas established at the request of the 106th Congress of the United States, and supports the conservation of sites, objects, and forms of traditional cultural expression in more than 120 countries around the world.

She also highlighted the United States’ involvement in helping to preserve nineteen AFCP sites in Pakistan, including the ancient city of Taxila; the AlamgiriGate at the Lahore Fort,as well as Manora Island’s VarunDev Temple and the Makli tombs in Sindh.

U.S. Consulate Karachi Spokesperson SharlinaHussain Morgan moderated the session

“Future of Pakistan’s Creatives – Film, Fashion & Music,” which was attended by prominent Pakistani names likeMansha Pasha, ZebBangash, andMaheenKarim.