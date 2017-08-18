‘US hegemony has come to an end’: Mamani

Sucre

The Bolivian foreign minister has rejected United States’ hegemonic ambitions as reflected in Trump’s latest threat of a military intervention in Venezuela.

Bolivian foreign minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani pressed that any foreign meddling in Venezuela’s domestic affairs is unacceptable.

“Our countries, Russia and Bolivia, also agree that we firmly reject any kind of meddling with or encroachment on the sovereignty of Venezuela. If we want to help, we should respect the democratic process launched in Venezuela, it’s very important to preserve harmony in the region,” Mamani said.

Venezuela has been going through massive street protests since April which has caused over 100 deaths. Amid the ongoing crisis, the Trump administration blacklisted a number of senior Venezuelan officials, including president Nicolas Maduro, freezing their assets in the US and banning American citizens from doing business with them.

On Friday, Trump called Maduro a “dictator” and blamed him for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country, further escalating tensions between the two nations. To put an end to the crisis, a military operation, a military option, is certainly something we could pursue, Trump said.

The Bolivian foreign minister, whose country is closely allied with Venezuela, said negotiations are the only way to achieve peace in the oil-rich country Latin American country.Emphasising that foreign intervention is an inefficient way to achieve stability in any state, Mamani called on Washington to abandon their hegemonic ambitions.—Agencies