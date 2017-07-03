US fund walks away from bid for Australia’s Fairfax Media

Sydney

US private equity giant TPG Capital Sunday walked away from its offer to buy Fairfax Media, with reports saying the embattled Australian media empire would spin-off its property advertising business instead. TPG and its partner Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board was in a bidding war with US investment firm Hellman & Friedman—former owners of US multimedia company Getty Images and German publisher Axel Springer—over Fairfax. TPG made an offer in May of Aus$1.20 (92 US cents) a share that valued Fairfax at Aus$2.82-Aus$2.87 billion, while Hellman & Friedman proposed to buy the firm at Aus$1.225-Aus$1.250 a share. But after a period of due diligence, TPG said it was withdrawing from the sale process. “The TPG/OTTP consortium has today (Sunday) exited the Fairfax due diligence process and has elected not to proceed with an offer,” a TPG spokesman said in a statement. “TPG thanks the Board and senior management team of Fairfax for the integrity and focus they have brought to the discussions.” Hellman & Friedman on Friday sent a letter to Fairfax’s board saying it had not walked away, but did not submit a binding bid, Fairfax publication The Australian Financial Review reported.—AFP