US-Europe divide grips NATO

SEEN from President Trump’s perspective, unlike his predecessors, he is not an ardent advocate of endorsing the futurity of the sixty-eight years old trans-Atlantic partnership. Though he may now have reversed his position on Nato’s obsolescence, yet he tends to redefine the scope of this relationship with Europe by means of transactionalism. But today most of the Western strategists feel alarmed at the proposition that, with its lost political and strategic unity, Nato’s power is waning. This thesis gets prompt validation by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent remarks: “Europe must take its fate into its own hands faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Addressing the Brussels Summit on May 25, Trump said: “Twenty-three of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they are supposed to be paying for their defence. This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States’’. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded in 1949 as a united mission to protect a war-shattered Europe from Stalin’s Soviet Union. In view of General Hasting Ismay, the first Secretary General of the Nato Alliance, the main function of the Alliance was “’to keep the Americans in, the Russians out, and the Germans down”. Strategically, the NATO Alliance vitally served US-Europe interests during the Cold War period. Yet in the post Cold War era, the transatlantic relationship undergoes a shift.

While today Europe is quite capable of shaping and paying for its own security; NATO’s structure remains unchanged. For the Europeans, America should remain politically close to European countries but stop telling them how to defend themselves. Left to their own devices, they might pull back from the snarling confrontation with Russia into which NATO is leading them. For NATO’s hardliners, repositioning of Nato’s role— as Europe’s principal provider of military security is necessary to warrant the viability of the Alliance by having a firmed stand against Moscow. But there is growing discomfort in Alliance’s European partners at the protection racket approach Trump is applying to NATO, Trump’s advocated give and take approach is stimulating divide in the Alliance.

Furthermore, France, Germany and Italy are unhappy at US proposals to give NATO a greater role in the anti-IS coalition, and there’s little interest outside Washington for expanding NATO’s role in Afghanistan. And yet the US is also unlikely to drop its beef with the problems of burden-sharing. The secretary general Jens Stoltenberg reported in March that while 16 NATO allies had seen real increases in overall defence spending in 2016, only five – the US, Estonia, Greece, the UK and Poland – were meeting NATO’s defence spending target of 2% of GDP.

Even though Turkey, Romania, Latvia and Lithuania are expected to hit that target in 2018 or 2019; but Germany, Italy and Canada, three of NATO’s biggest hitters, have been showing little enthusiasm to do the same. French President Macron has suggested, will not meet mark until 2025 at earliest. Talk deficiencies have become macroscopic with evolution of strategic situation in Europe.

European security experts of the ESDP don’t fully agree with NATO’S reforms introduced by Nato’s former Secretary General Fogh Rasmussen (a Denish reformist). Rasmussen tried to achieve the goal thereby transferring a series of vital functions— to member states —that mainly come from Nato’s Command Structure, NATO’s Force Structure (NFS), and the affiliated agencies whose control is not linked to Allied Commander in Europe (SACEUR), such as NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

Politically, Nato’s house is divided into three camps: one- representing the US-centric security system imbibed in US-controlled or monitored European security paradigm(the US, Estonia, Greece, the UK, Poland and Czech); second – representing a Euro- centric independent security system envisaged by both France and Germany; and the third camp- representing those European states(Austria, Netherlands, Italy, and Spain) who are cautious over the question of their security policy vis-à-vis Russia. Besides, Europe’s leading populist parties— AKEL, Die Linke, FPO, Gloden Dawn, KSCM, and Jobbic— are opposed to the Nato Alliance.

UK’s vote to quit the European Union has trigger a torque in EU-Nato politics. The exposed cracks in EU’s transnational unity and the ongoing cleavages in Nato’s supranational camp have some inseparable connection. Therefore, some hold the caution: as EU has been shocked into reality, the next jolt might be NATO’s. With UK’s exit from EU, many Americans fear that Washington’s role in Brussels’ affairs will become secondary.

In view of some Western pragmatists (as they also disapprove Georgia’s entry as a part of Nato’s eastward expansion), Russia threatens none of America’s vital interests. On the contrary, it shares US’s eagerness to fight global terror, control nuclear threats, and deter other urgent challenges posed to global security. Depending on European nations’ respective perspective, Russia might be seen as a destabilizing force in Europe. Either way, it is a challenge for Europeans, not for the United States. While NATO has become America’s instrument in escalating its dangerous conflict with Russia, some still argue that they need less NATO, not more.

Today, however, a shifting Weltanschauung about Nato is that it is becoming more centrifugal than centripetal, expanding rather than concentrating power. Nato’s Article 5 has been losing its centrality. Its supranational power is declining. The real breach in Nato’s unity started with Georgre W Bush’s insane decision of invading Iraq in 2003 when German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder rejected any support of a US-led military campaign against Iraq. Nevertheless, the brewing cleavages in Nato’s expanded club surfaced by horizontal and vertical polarization are fundamentally based on European governments’ security and economic expediencies entailed by the priorities set in their domestic or national policies. The geo-political truth is that Europeans cannot annoy Russia.

