US encourages Indian State terrorism

THE United States has long been toeing Indian line vis-à-vis Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD), Lashkar-i-Tayyaba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen dubbing them as terrorists but now it is taking legal steps as well to support Indian stance and put pressure on Kashmiri Mujahideen to shun resistance to Indian occupation. In the latest move, Washington has added the Kashmiri freedom-fighting group, Hizbul Mujahideen, to its blacklist of terrorist organisations. US authorities have already designated the leader of the group Syed Salahuddin as a ‘global terrorist’.

There has been widespread condemnation of the American decision to label Syed Salahuddin ‘terrorist’ as this amounted to an insult to the struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. However, the latest decision together with earlier move of describing Falah-i-Insanyat Foundation (FIF) as terrorist organisation is an indication that the United States has scant respect for the will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Kashmiris are facing India’s extensive state terrorism and there are a number of incidents of targeted killing, kidnapping, rape, ransom and destruction of property of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces. Such is the situation that the United Nations and OIC have been expressing concern and emphasising the need for dispatch of fact-finding missions to the Valley to see the ground situation. India has also imposed a blanket ban on reporting the situation in Occupied Kashmir by independent media. Kashmiris have been looking towards the United Nations, which promised them plebiscite, and the world community for the last seventy years for grant of their legitimate birthright but they have been frustrated. Now they are waging legitimate freedom struggle and instead of supporting their right and respecting their aspirations, the United States, which considers Kashmir as a dispute, is labelling their struggle as terrorism. Pakistan has rightly pointed out that it would be unjustifiable to declare organisations or groups supporting freedom struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir as terrorists. Expressing disappointment over American decision, Foreign Office spokesperson said the whole world stands witness to the unlawful occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces and the inhuman treatment faced by Kashmiris in the hands of Indian forces. By declaring those who are resisting Indian repression as terrorist, the United States is, in fact, encouraging state-sponsored terrorism in Occupied Kashmir and the history will not forgive it. It would equally be held responsible for genocide and war crimes being perpetrated by Indian forces against Kashmiris.

