US Embassy organizes Tech Camp for persons with disabilities to use new technology

City ReporterCity Reporter Ambassador of the United States (US) to Pakistan, David Hale visited a Tech Camp on Thursday through which individuals with disabilities learned how to use new technologies in their daily lives. The American Embassy collaborated with the Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) to develop this two-day camp, which included sessions on the effective use of social media for advocacy and income generation, video filming and editing tools, and the use of mobile phone apps designed for persons with disabilities, among other topics. Ambassador David Hale encouraged participants to take advantage of their new technical skills to share their personal stories and to raise awareness about the rights of individuals with disabilities. “I hope you will take full advantage of the new technologies and tools that you discover during this camp,” Ambassador Hale said. “Technology can play a vital role in increasing access for disabled persons to information, employment, and opportunities for civic participation.” In addition to this week’s Tech Camp, the American Embassy supports a variety of initiatives to empower Pakistani individuals with disabilities. For example, the American Embassy recently sent two groups of exchange program participants to the United States in collaboration with Mobility International USA and STEP to learn more about the Americans with Disabilities Act and about independent living in the United States. During the Tech Camp, STEP Director Projects Abia Akram thanked the American Embassy for supporting the Tech Camp and other initiatives benefiting Pakistanis with disabilities. “STEP appreciates the American Embassy’s long-term support for Pakistani individuals with disabilities,” Akram said. “Through this Tech Camp, we are giving disabled individuals valuable new knowledge and tools that can improve the quality of their life and help them raise public awareness about the valuable contributions of persons with disabilities to Pakistani society.”

Related