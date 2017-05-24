US Embassy donates equipment, vehicles to Islamabad Police

Muhammad Arshad

The US embassy, Tuesday, handed over law enforcement equipment and vehicles worth $ 1 million to Islamabad Police and National Police Bureau. The equipment included vehicles, communication equipment, uniforms, and Crisis Response Team equipment, valued at over $1 million dollars.

The donations are being provided by the U.S. Department of State’s Anti-Terrorism Assistance (ATA) program, which provides training and equipment to law enforcement personnel throughout the world.

The ATA has partnered with Pakistani law enforcement agencies at the provincial and federal level since 2003 to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capabilities, training well over three thousand officers from various law enforcement agencies throughout Pakistan, and has previously donated approximately $3.3 million USD in equipment to Pakistan since the inception of the program.

In this regard an event was organized to hand over the law enforcement equipment and vechiles here. The event was presided over by Deputy Inspector General Islamabad Police Ashrif Zubair Saddiqi, with the American Embassy represented by Deputy Regional Security Officer Rob Meyer.