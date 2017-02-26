US drones fly over Kurram Agency

Peshawar

US drones made flights over Kurram Agency and Buggan on Sunday creating panic among the residents.

After making aerial survey, the drone flew back to Afghanistan, locals said.

This was the first drone flight in the tribal areas during 2017. So far no drone attacks have been carried out during the current calendar year.

During 2016 the US carried out three drone operations in FATA killing seven people and injuring one.

More than 2800 people have lost their lives in FATA in 322 drone attacks.