US drone strike leaves 8 Taliban insurgents dead

Nangarhar

At least eight Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local security officials said Monday.

The militants were targeted in the vicinity of Chaparhar district, home to several Taliban and ISIS militants.

A clash was also broke out between the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants in Chaparhar district yesterday which left more than 30 militants dead or wounded from the both sides. At least two civilians including a child were also killed and five others including children were wounded during the clash.

In the meantime, the security officials in Nangarhar are saying that four ISIS militants including a senior leader of the group were killed during the operations of the Afghan forces in Pekha area of Achin district on Sunday.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province. —NNI