US drone hit kills 10 in NWA

7 militants, commander among dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

American drones reportedly killed up to ten people in North Waziristan Agency in a fresh missile attack second in the Donald Trump administration. The first drone strike in President Donald Trump administration and also first in the year 2017 was carried out on March 2 last.

Unconfirmed reports say those killed includes three civilians and seven militants. An important militant’s commander is said to be among the dead.

Reports said the pilotless US planes carried out strike in Lwaara Mandi area of Datta Khel Tehsil of North Waziristan Agency late Wednesday night. They targeted a house in the mountainous region with two hellfire missiles destroying the compound completely.

While ten people were reported killed sources say the victims also include three civilians while other sever were the militants belonging to TTP including their commander Abdur Rehman Sadgai.

Spokesman for North Waziristan Taliban Abdullah is reported to have said that strike killed three civilian and seven of their comrades. The claim however could not be confirmed by the independent sources.

Locals said they saw two missiles striking a home in mountainous area which caught fire and destroyed completely while the Pakistani officials preferring not to be named said they believe the missile strike was conducted by the US drones.

The American drones that have been doing adventurism in the Pakistani tribal belt for since 2004 but intensified the missile attacks in August 2008, have so far killed more than three thousand people in over 400 hits mostly in North and South Waziristan agencies. Out of those strikes, 33 were conducted in 2008 and 53 in 2009. However, the notorious drones struck 118 times in 2010 and more than two dozen attacks were launched in 2011. Likewise scores of drone attacks were conducted in the year 2012 killing hundreds of People. In the year 2014 the drones struck for fifteen times in the Pakistani tribal belt. In the years 2015 and 2016 the ratio of drone attacks, however, remained low.

No doubt, a big majority of the drone’s victims remained the innocent tribals as even admitted by the international watch dogs though the US could also manage to hit a few of its wanted men including Mullah Mansoor, Baitullah Mehmsud and Hakimullah Mehsud.

In the meanwhile amid growing resentment among the masses as well as the political forces of the country against the drone hits, all the appeals made by the successive governments in Pakistan to halt the drone strikes always fell on the deaf years of those at the helm of affairs in Washington.

While Pakistani administration pleading that the drone strikes were proving extremely counterproductive in the so called war on terror, the missile hits only added to the hatred of Pakistani people against America.