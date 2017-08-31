US donates protective vests to Prisons Department

City Reporter

The United States Government donated protective equipment worth $200,000 to the Sindh Prisons Department on Wednesday, a statement of the US Consulate here said.

It said that the state-of-the-art, light-weight helmets and vests, provided by the Department of State’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL), will help protect 250 prison officers as they secure prisons across Sindh.

Corrections staff, especially those on the perimeter, entrance points, and working outside the hardened walls and buildings are vulnerable targets.

William Zalman, the INL Corrections Advisor said, “It is our honor to provide assistance to these incredible individuals who are a forgotten but critical part of the criminal justice system and provide a thankful service to Karachi and Pakistan.”

The State Department’s INL Bureau, which began its partnership with the Sindh Prisons Department in 2014, works in more than 90 countries to help governments combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related crime, improve police institutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.