US delegation appreciates Shahbaz for overcoming energy crises

Salim Ahmed

A US delegation led by Former American Ambassador Ms. Teresita C. Schaffer called on the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. The delegation showed its interest in enhancing cooperation with the Punjab government in energy sector, especially in the field of solar energy.

Former US Ambassador Ms. Schaffer, on the occasion, said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has unusually worked on energy projects and commended the tremendous efforts of the Chief Minister for enhancing energy resources, adding that he has diligently work for the promotion of energy sector.

“I know that you have been moving ahead with hard work & passion and due to your efforts, investment has been enhanced in the energy sector,” she added and shown interest in enhancing cooperation in energy sector particularly in the field of solar energy.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the government has worked with unusual hard work in energy sector and alternate energy resources have also been utilized along with the routine sources. He said that a mega solar energy park has been established in Bahawlapur and 400 MW solar energy has been included in the national grid form this park and added that work is in progress on further projects.

He appreciated the US cooperation in solar sector.

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review progress on different aspects of Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Program, here today.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that this program is a wonderful step for the promotion of education as 20 thousand schools will be converted to solar energy in phases. In the first phase, solar panels will be provided to more than 10 thousand schools in the southern Punjab.

An amount of Rs. 9 billion will be spent on this program, he added. He said that this program will benefit lakhs of students as the electricity-less schools in remote areas will be lighted to help the students to continue their studies.

Punjab government is spending billion of rupees to provide secure future to the nation, because lighted Pakistan will secure the bright future of the students. He further said that this program should be completed with speed and ensuring high quality through collective approach and added that affective monitoring mechanism should also be devised.

Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman Punjab Power Development Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries and experts attended the meeting.