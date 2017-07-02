US decision will not affect freedom struggle: Salahuddin

Declaring me terrorist is joint move by US, Israel and India

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Hizbul Mujahideen’s supreme commander Syed Salahuddin has said the US decision to designate him as “global terrorist” will not make any difference to the “legitimate” struggle he led for “freedom” in India-held Kashmir.

Salahuddin, the chief of the largest and mainly indigenous militant group that fights against security forces in India-held Kashmir, was reacting to the US State Department’s announcement of designating him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, at a press conference on Saturday in Muzaffarabad.

He said that United States had declared him a global terrorist to appease India adding the declaration was a joint move by the US, Israel, and India to express their animosity towards Pakistan.

Salahuddin alleged that the Islamic State and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were being backed by India, Israel and the US to weaken Pakistan. “We condemn all actions of the IS and TTP. They are both agents of Trump, Modi and Israel,” he added.

The HuM chief said Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi’s hands were soaked with the blood of 2,000 Muslims, referring to the deadly 2002 riots in Indian Gujarat when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

“Modi was even banned from travelling to the US and now the world is astonished at how the same butcher of Gujarat has been given a red carpet welcome in Washington,” said Salahuddin. “This is obviously a stain on the face of US democracy.”

He further said the US refused to appreciate Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and keeps demanding it to “do more.”

“Despite Pakistan’s role on the front-line in the war on terror, the US ignored it and signed a deal to provide F-16 jets technology to India,” said Salahuddin. “Similarly, the US builds pressure on Islamabad to close its nuclear programme, while it signs a nuclear deal with India.”

Rejecting the US declaration of his terrorist status, Salahuddin said it was “a big lie” to declare a freedom fighter a global terrorist.

“The US cannot provide a single example of when I and other Kashmiri fighters committed any act of terrorism,” he said. “Kashmiri freedom fighters have a code of conduct to not harm minorities, the elderly, children and women, and if sometimes the enemy offers a peace deal, we accept it.”

“There are the examples of when Indian army soldiers surrendered before Kashmiri freedom fighters, we did not kill them, instead we sent them back home with travel allowances during the 1990s,” he maintained.