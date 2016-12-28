US consumer confidence at highest since 2001

Washington

US consumer confidence posted sharp gains in December, hitting its highest level in 15 years. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped 4.3 points for the month to 113.7, easily surpassing an analyst forecast and extending gains made in November to reach the highest point since August 2001. The monthly jump was solely due to an increase in survey respondents’ expectations for business, income and employment in the coming six months, the board said in a statement. Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators, said the Expectations Index also hit a 13-year high at 105.5, with post-election optimism most pronounced among older consumers. “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions, which declined, still suggests that economic growth continued through the final months of 2016,” Franco said in the statement. The share of consumers saying business conditions were good fell 0.5 points to 29.7 percent, but those saying things were bad rose by a greater degree, 2.1 points to 17.3 percent. Views on the current jobs situation were more stable: the share of people saying jobs were “plentiful” fell 0.9 points to 26.9 percent.—APP