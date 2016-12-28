US Consulate to organize 5th annual business opportunities conference in Pakistan

FPCCI holds interactive session with USA

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Grace Shelton, Consul General of USA has said that the US Consulate is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, the Sindh Board of Investment, and the U.S. Pakistan Business Council to organize the Fifth Annual Business Opportunities Conference in 2017 in Pakistan. The US diplomat was speaking at an interactive session on Pak-US relations in contest with new US Administration was held in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Head Office, Karachi today.

Grace said that her task which includes close trade and investment relations, people to people contact and area of U.S. interest like political stability and social resilience in Pakistan. She added that as Karachi is the hub of economic and commercial activities, so it has decided that the commercial service department of USA embassy headed by Steven Knode would be shifted from Islamabad to Karachi in March 2017 with the mandate to boost commercial ties between both the countries.

The interactive session organized by the FPCCI Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs under the chairmanship of Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. The session was graced by the H.E. Grace Shelton, Consul General of USA and attended by the office bearers of FPCCI and other businessmen including Mr. S. M. Muneer, CE TDAP and Mr. Zubair Tufail, and members of Pak-US Business Council. While explaining the brief activities of Pak-US business council to the Consul General of US, Mr. Hanif Gohar Vice President FPCCI stated that USA is a good friend which plays a significant role in socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He added that USA is the largest trading partner in addition to provide economic and financial assistance to Pakistan.