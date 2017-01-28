US Consulate hosts country music concert

Staff Reporter

Consul General of USA in Karachi, Grace Shelton, along with Greenwich University officials, on Thursday evening welcomed some 200 students and faculty members to a special concert at Greenwich University by American country-music band Dallas Brown

Band.

“Country music is popular not only in the United States but also around the world,” said Consul General Shelton.

“I am so happy that the U.S. Consulate is able to share this exciting performance with all the students and faculty tonight.”

Dallas Brown Band, led by singer Dallas Brown, has performed in numerous countries around the world, including Brazil, Cambodia, Thailand, etc.

The band recently performed at Lahooti Melo in Hyderabad.

Hailing from Portland, Oregon, this is their first trip to Pakistan, says a US Consulate statement.