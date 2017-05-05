US Consulate General holds American poetry mushaira with young students

Staff Reporter

US Cultural Attache A. J. Jagelski while speaking at the ‘American Poetry Mushaira’ Thursday underlined the importance of art and poetry as important tool for people to express themselves peaceful mind.

In honor of National Poetry Month, ‘The Dawn of Freedom’ poetry contest included the participation of approximately 60 young students from local schools and highlighted how poetry can unite different cultures.

The event showcased the work of American poets as well as original poetry by the participating students.

‘Words can be especially powerful- particularly when they are used to further peace, tolerance, and justice’, the Cultural Attache said.

The poetry competition centered on the themes of freedom, democracy, peace, and social justice and was adjudicated by a distinguished panel comprising noted vocalist Tina Sani, journalist Bina Shah, and Consulate official John Hall.

Each student who recited a poem by an American poet or an original poem in English was judged for the categories of ‘best recitation of an American poem’, ‘best original poem’, and a ‘peoples’ choice award’ based on votes from the audience.