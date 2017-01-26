US Consul, WAPDA Chairman discuss water, hydropower projects

Staff Reporter

US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw Thursday called on Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain here at WAPDA House.

Matters relating to mutual interest, including cooperation in water and hydropower projects of WAPDA, were discussed during the meeting, a press release said.

The WAPDA Chairman thanked the United States for its financial support through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the construction of WAPDA projects.

Referring to the long-standing relationship, he expressed the hope that the mutual cooperation between the US and Pakistan for development of water and hydropower resources would further expand in the days to come.

Highlighting the significance of water and hydropower projects, the WAPDA Chairman said the projects greatly contributed towards poverty alleviation and social development in the remote and backward areas besides stabilizing the national economy.

Therefore, the financial support by the donor agencies and international financial institutions was all the more important to develop the projects, he added.

The US Consul General said it was a matter of satisfaction that the US had been a partner in progress of water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan.

The US-funded projects, he added, had been playing a significant role in the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.