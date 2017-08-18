US Consul General Grace Shelton celebrates 70 years of Pakistan-US friendship with students and teachers

Staff Reporter

Consul General Grace Shelton joined over 400 Pakistani students and teachers at the Marriott Hotel on August 15 to celebrate the 70 years of enduring and mutually supportive partnership between Pakistan and United States.

The students and teachers came from schools that participate in the United States-supported after-school English Access program, which teaches English language and other communication and leadership skills to school-age children.

Consul General Shelton said, “Yesterday, Pakistan celebrated 70 years of independence, and I am incredibly excited to join so many young Pakistanis today to celebrate 70 years of friendship and mutual support between our two great nations.”

Consul General Shelton added, “It has been thrilling to listen to program alumni about how the English Access has helped them to succeed in their careers. I look forward to hearing about the great achievements of these 400 young people in Karachi and other English Access students throughout the region. That will make the next 70 years even brighter for Pakistan.”

The English Access Micro-scholarship Program gives youth the opportunity to develop English language, communication, and leadership skills. The program first began in Pakistan in 2004 and has reached over 13,000 Pakistani students.