US Congressman at MQM secretariat

MQM’s International Secretariat, London has always been a centre of anti-Pakistan activities, throughout the world. It was established jointly by the host country and Indian RAW to house the MQM terrorists, mainly Altaf Hussain. Very recently Altaf Hussain had a long meeting with notorious anti-Pakistan US Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher. In US Dana Rohrabacher is known for his anti-Pakistan activities. He has been meeting and supporting the Baloch dissidents, who took self-exile and settled either in US, UK or other western capitals.

In order to understand the dynamics of Altaf Hussain’s MQM party politics, it is pertinent to understand the evolutionary phases of this party. Founded as Muhajir Qaumi Movement (abbreviated as MQM) in 1978 by Azeem Ahmed Tariq and Altaf Hussain, the ethno-political party replaced the word Muhajir with Muttahida in 1997. This amendment was made to dispel the impression that, it represents only the migrated community generally settled in urban areas of Sindh. This was first formal change of face by MQM, since this group was passing through an isolation phase following the 1992 Ranger’s Operation in Karachi.

Until then, though MQM won elections in urban areas of Sind, yet it had the character of an ethnic group, the maximum. The first formal change of face in 1997 enabled this party to become coalition partner of PML (N) Government, both at federal and provincial level. Subsequently, this ethno-political group remained part of many Governments both at federal and provincial level. In order to become part of successive governments, MQM exploited the low mandates of main political parties to support them in the formation of their governments and thus was able to expand, strengthen, have say in parliament and finally accrue maximum benefits for itself; financial and political. Being partner of major political parties, MQM continued exploiting the weaknesses of their political partners by increasing its political clout through massive corruption in the name of party funds and also getting licences for the weapons of even prohibited bores.

Nevertheless, despite becoming part of Government, MQM continued its undesired role of target killings, Bbhatta (extortion) collection and promotion of ethnic factor in urban areas of the province. Those wanted to escape the group, were targeted and brutally killed and tortured to create a terror and fear among the people. Indeed, except a very small group, consisting of few hundred people, others had to join the group under extreme pressure and fear of losing lives and properties. Even among those founded the party as close colleague of the Altaf Hussain, once decided to part ways were killed, tortured and humiliated. Azeem Ahmed Tariq, the founding father and chairman of group was killed in 1993 and Imran Farooq another key player of the party was killed in 2010. MQM as a Party and ruling major political parties, who had partnership with MQM did not take action against Altaf and those involved in these heinous crimes of murders and killings of innocent people. Besides, these important party leaders who were indeed the founding members, many others key workers and leaders were also killed on the order of Altaf Hussain, the selfmade Chairman of this ethnic group. In a way, rather political factor, the real face of this group was promotion of terrorism and exploitation of ethnic factor. In essence, the chairman and party leadership of MQM expanded the party over the years on the basis of terrorism and ethnicity, yet named it as secular political party aims to eliminate the traditional character; the autocratic and feudal based politics of Pakistan. In the process, MQM itself become the autocratic and totalitarian in nature.

Many a time, the Rabita Committee and members of Parliament belonged to MQM were humiliated and tortured by the low level workers of the party on the direct order of its chairman, who while sitting thousands of miles away, ordering and then watching these scenes live through video conferencing. In fact, Altaf Hussain has been treating the people in MQM as hostage(s) and could do anything with anyone. This is very strange and regretful that in 21st century in a civilised society, this well-read class of urban Sind was happy with this status of hostage under Altaf Husain and his few workers. In the past, Altaf Hussain has been overtly inviting Indian Army, RAW, Israel and even NATO and US to invade Pakistan. Altaf Hussain is directly receiving directives from; New Delhi (RAW), its hosts and now CIA has formally involved itself through US lawmakers like Congressman Dana Rohrabacher. The Government of Pakistan must take action against Altaf Hussain and his party, both at home and abroad through Interpol. There has been a soft stance of the successive governments as far as Altaf Hussain and his MQM is concerned. The involvement of US Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher and past history of Altaf Hussain and MQM indicates new conspiracies against Pakistan. Through a proactive diplomacy and political engagement, Pakistani Government must initiate an immediate response and demand stoppage of this conspiracy against the state of Pakistan. After all, it was a lukewarm Government(s) response(s) which allowed such elements and political parties to grow to a level of becoming part of international conspiracies against the only nuclear power of the Muslim world.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

