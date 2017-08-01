US Commercial Service leads Pak delegation to AACC Expo

Observer Report

Karachi

The US Commercial Service (USCS) is leading a 15-member delegation representing 13 Pakistani companies from Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore to the 69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo in San Diego, California from July 30 to August 3.

The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) exposition, the largest of its kind with more than 750 exhibitors, offers firms the opportunity to showcase breakthroughs in clinical testing and patient care.

The participating Pakistani companies will have the opportunity to gain deeper understanding in the intricacies related to health care systems that will enable them to innovate and develop new technology and product lines, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

USCS will provide the Pakistani delegation with complimentary Expo registration, business-to-business matchmaking services with pre-screened U.S. suppliers, and complimentary use of the International Business Center available exclusively for international attendees and exhibitors.

Highlighting the importance of this exposition and the value to Pakistan’s health sector participants, U.S. Commercial Counselor Steve Knode said, “Our initiative to lead a delegation to the Clinical Lab Expo demonstrates our interest and commitment to bring best-in-class U.S. technologies and diagnostic equipment to Pakistan, which in turn we hope will contribute to better healthcare for Pakistanis throughout the country.”

AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organisation dedicated to clinical laboratory science and its application to healthcare.

In 2016, USCS led more than 200 Pakistani business people to 15 U.S. states to build trade ties between the United States and Pakistan.

These trade promotion events focus on increasing bilateral trade between the two nations.