US Commercial counsellor looks for local partners

Lahore

US Commercial Counselor Steve Knode on Friday said that he would love to help US companies find local partners in Pakistan and strengthen mutual business ties between Pakistan and the United States.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Knode met representatives of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) at the FCCI.

U.S. Consulate Lahore Political/Economic Chief Ann Mason was also present on the occasion.

“U.S. companies are interested in establishing businesses in Pakistan and his visit will help in creating awareness about the opportunities in the district”, he added.

The U.S. delegation also exchanged views with their hosts regarding trade policies being implemented by Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments as well as potential business opportunities for U.S. companies.

During his three-day visit to Punjab, Commercial Counselor Knode met with many businessmen and officials from Lahore and Faisalabad to discuss key issues that affect trade in the region, including the promotion of trade and investment, commercial diplomacy, taxation and bilateral/multilateral trade agreements.—APP