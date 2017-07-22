US Commercial Consular meets Secretary Health

Staff Reporter

US Commercial Counsellor in Pakistan Mr. Stephen P. Knode called on the Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Department (P&SHD) Punjab Ali Jan Khan in his office, here today to discuss New Health Initiatives by P&SHD to explore possible options of collaboration between government of Punjab & USA in Health Sector in context to a broad HEALTH REFORMS agenda by the Department.

Commercial Specialist US Consulate General Lahore Mr. Andrew Doehler, Commercial Specialist Aftab Qamar, Hassan Raza Economic Specialist and Mauaz Raza Economic Specialist US Consulate General were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed the distinguished guests about new initiatives taken by P&SHD in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The US Commercial Counselor appreciated the new initiatives taken by the department & hospitality of people of Punjab & assured all out cooperation by US Government in uplifting of Health Sector in Punjab.

US Counselor showed great interest in bringing firms to participate in upcoming tenders of biomedical equipment. He also showed interest to extend technical assistance in setting up latest Health Information Management System (HIMS) and improvement in hospital management.

Mr. Stephen also said that US would extend all out cooperation for better disease control by CDC Atlanta. The need of a comprehensive and effective Disease Early Warning System also came under discussion.