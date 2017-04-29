US, China public diplomacy

Saman Fatima

Rawalpindi

Countries are always concerned about their reputation and how the other countries take them, the way other nations think about domestic perceptions of culture, intentions and policies. The article majorly focuses on the constructivist school of thought, the identity can change by incorporating cosmopolitan values in the society which in turn will bring a change in the minds of public, resulting in favourable and positive image projection of the state which is the primary aim of public diplomacy. Public diplomacy can be successful by addressing the construction of cosmopolitan ideas and identities in their societies and cultures.

In public diplomatic terms, this would indicate emphasizing the long-term foreign policy goals and objectives, where countries do not expect to become friends with each other overnight or immediately, actually trying to encourage and engage their societies to join in a process of societal exchanges and common understanding where team-play and non-violence are the norm.

The image of a nation is critical in the conduct of international relations. As an emerging and rising power, China is continuously and increasingly concerned about its image, due to which it is increasingly investing and advancing into its public diplomacy. Public diplomacy has become one of the important parts of China’s overall diplomacy in last few years. China recognize the international environment potentially aggressive, and China wants to be seen by the outside world as a peaceful, friendly and reliable partner. Although the non-Chinese address its focuses on exchange, mutuality, and reciprocal communication, China is more concerned with getting its message out and convincing world of its benign, soft and gentle intentions.

The People’s Republic of China is a great example to understand the process of identity change through socialization. The public diplomacy efforts of China are directed at representing China as a country with Cosmopolitan values and a vision of peaceful rise rather than portraying it as hegemony. China despite the fact it issues warnings against nations who claim their rights in South China Sea and in addition having their naval forces there, they still claim themselves to be a peacefully rising nation. China’s rise as peaceful is also effectively being portrayed by using economic opportunities to other businesses abroad and creating a positive image in their minds rather than a threat. China uses its public diplomacy to be seen as striving for a harmonious world and to give its people a better life and to be seen as a reliable, stable economic power that does not have to be feared.