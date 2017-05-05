US, CG launches English Access Programme for students

Faisalabad

US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw launched English Access Micro-scholarship Program-me in Faisalabad here Thursday, saying that the programme creates leadership and community service qualities in students.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said that the US State Department was funding Access Program, which is successfully continuing in 80 countries of the world. This program comprises of US and Pakistani culture activities and development of information technology.

He said that Access program was started in Pakistan in 2004 and more than 13,000 students have so far benefited from it. Currently, the US Embassy is supporting more than 2,500 students of this programme in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the programme provides a foundation to English language skills among the students between the age of 13 to 20 years through free afterschool classes and intensive learning activities.

He said that duration of Access Program is two years and some students would also be selected for participating in short-exchange programmes in the US.—APP